India reports 267,334 new coronavirus infections
Published: 19 May 2021 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2021 11:49 AM BdST
India reported on Wednesday 267,334 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by a record 4,529.
The South Asian nation's tally stands at 25.5 million, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed.
