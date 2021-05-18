Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in western India
>> Reuters
Published: 18 May 2021 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 11:07 AM BdST
A powerful cyclone that slammed into India's west coast was set to weaken on Tuesday, the weather office said, as tens of thousands of people were moved out of its path.
Trees were uprooted and storm surges reported in coastal villages and towns of Gujarat state where cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful in more than two decades, made landfall late Monday packing gusts of up to 210 kph (130 mph).
More than 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Gujarat as authorities shut ports and major airports.
Tauktae will weaken to a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours, the Indian Meteorological department said in its latest bulletin, from a "very severe" storm.
The cyclone has already killed at least 16 people and left a trail of destruction as it brushed past the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, the authorities said.
The Indian navy said it had rescued 146 people from one of two barges that were adrift near the Mumbai coastline, adding that surveillance planes and helicopters had been deployed to scour the seas.
The storm piles more pressure on Indian authorities already struggling with a staggering caseload of COVID-19 infections.
Authorities are concerned about disruptions to the transportation of medical oxygen to hospitals due to the storm.
"Our priority is to clear the roads, so there is no impact on oxygen movement," said Gaurang Makwana, the top official of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat.
- India’s virus cases cross 25m
- Myanmar activists say more than 800 killed by security forces
- Indian doctors, trained abroad, forced to stand by
- Gujarat state braces for Cyclone Tauktae
- Under a tree, an Indian village cares for its COVID sick
- India reports a decline in virus cases, count ‘not very reliable’
- India logs 281,386 new virus infections
- Thousands evacuated from India's west coast
- India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades
- Under a tree, one Indian village cares for its COVID-19 sick
- India's virus cases lower but WHO expert says positive tests ominously high
- India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections
- Thousands evacuated from India's west coast as cyclone lashes states
- A desperate India falls prey to COVID scammers
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam arrested for ‘breaching’ official secrets law
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Six returnees found with Indian virus variant: IEDCR
- Long before divorce, Bill Gates had reputation for questionable behaviour
- Bangladesh logs 698 new virus cases, death count rises by 32 in a day
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
- Where do young people get news in the midst of social media chatter?
- Bank officer arrested for ‘attempting to rape ex-girlfriend’ in Chattogram
- Bangladesh plans to administer China COVID vaccine from next week