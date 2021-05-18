Home > Neighbours

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

Published: 18 May 2021 10:07 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 10:07 AM BdST

India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. The country's total caseload is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.

