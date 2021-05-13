Bodies found buried in sand on banks of India’s holiest river as virus spreads nationwide
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2021 02:40 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2021 02:40 PM BdST
Just days after the dead bodies of suspected COVID-19 patients were spotted floating on the Ganges River in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, fresh reports have now emerged of multiple bodies found buried in sand at two different locations on the banks of the holiest river of India.
Mobile phone visuals from both locations in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district showed many buried bodies with locals looking on, most of the bodies were wrapped in saffron cloth, news broadcaster NDTV reported on Thursday.
At least one of the locations is a major cremation spot for three districts, including Unnao, and there was no confirmation that these bodies were of COVID patients, according to a local government officer.
“Some people do not burn the bodies but bury them in the sand by the river. I have asked officials to carry out an enquiry and we will take action," said district magistrate Ravindra Kumar.
When asked if these bodies were of COVID patients in the vicinity, the official said information so far does not indicate this.
A team of officials reached the location and dug much deeper pits and buried the bodies again at the same spot in the morning, according to the NDTV report.
Dead bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges River were sighted in eastern UP's Ghazipur on Tuesday.
"We have got the information. Our officers are present on the spot and an investigation is underway. We are trying to find out where they came from," said MP Singh, the district magistrate of Ghazipur.
Hindus revere the Ganges as the holiest of rivers but consigning bodies to it is not part of any religion's traditions, including Hinduism.
Locals believe the shortage of wood for funeral pyres might be one reason why corpses are being abandoned in this manner. No arrangements are being made for the last rites by officials.
- Volunteers collect unclaimed ashes of India's COVID-19 dead
- Boy with COVID found abandoned in Kolkata
- Bodies wash up on the banks of India’s holiest river
- Myanmar marks 100 days of junta rule with protests
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- India's daily COVID deaths near record
- Virus sunders funeral rites at India’s pyres
- Indian states impose stricter lockdowns
- Bodies found buried in sand on banks of India’s holiest river as virus spreads nationwide
- Indian states turn to anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID-19 against WHO advice
- India's prized investment grade status hanging by a thread
- India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections
- Global concern grows as COVID-19 variant ravages rural India
- Indian health agency chief says most of country should remain locked down for 6-8 weeks
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- SP Babul Akter ‘planned and ordered' the murder of wife Mitu, says PBI
- Fatal affair: SP Babul Akter, in love with another woman, ‘ordered’ the murder of his wife
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday amid pandemic lockdown
- Bangladesh study shows Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produces antibodies in 97pc recipients
- At least 5 die in crowd crush on Padma River ferry
- US ‘takes note’ of remarks of Chinese envoy in Bangladesh on Quad
- Police get 5 days to interrogate Babul Akter over wife’s murder
- Hasina writes to Palestine’s Abbas, says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by Israeli attacks