Bodies found buried in sand on banks of India’s holiest river as virus spreads nationwide

Mobile phone visuals from both locations in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district showed many buried bodies with locals looking on, most of the bodies were wrapped in saffron cloth, news broadcaster NDTV reported on Thursday.

At least one of the locations is a major cremation spot for three districts, including Unnao, and there was no confirmation that these bodies were of COVID patients, according to a local government officer.

“Some people do not burn the bodies but bury them in the sand by the river. I have asked officials to carry out an enquiry and we will take action," said district magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

When asked if these bodies were of COVID patients in the vicinity, the official said information so far does not indicate this.

A team of officials reached the location and dug much deeper pits and buried the bodies again at the same spot in the morning, according to the NDTV report.

Dead bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges River were sighted in eastern UP's Ghazipur on Tuesday.

"We have got the information. Our officers are present on the spot and an investigation is underway. We are trying to find out where they came from," said MP Singh, the district magistrate of Ghazipur.

Hindus revere the Ganges as the holiest of rivers but consigning bodies to it is not part of any religion's traditions, including Hinduism.

Locals believe the shortage of wood for funeral pyres might be one reason why corpses are being abandoned in this manner. No arrangements are being made for the last rites by officials.