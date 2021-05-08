India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths as case numbers surge
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2021 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2021 12:03 PM BdST
India on Saturday reported a record one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths as cases surged by more than 400,000 for the third consecutive day.
India's health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 240,000. Cases rose by 401,078, increasing the pandemic's total to 21.9 million.
More stories
- Gandhi warns of 'explosive' COVID wave
- India records 1.5m COVID cases in a week
- India COVID surge reaches Nepal
- Telenor in Myanmar limbo after coup
- Pleas for help in India
- COVID spreads in rural India
- Rights groups push for UN arms embargo on Myanmar
- US approves non-emergency govt workers leave India
Recent Stories
- India and its vaccine maker stumble over their pandemic promises
- Gandhi warns 'explosive' COVID wave threatens India and the world
- India records 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in a week
- 'Human catastrophe' as India's COVID-19 surge spreads to Nepal
- Military coup puts Telenor's future in Myanmar on the line
- Pleas for help in India as COVID-19 leaves children without carers
Opinion
Most Read
- Hifazat leader Noman Foyezi accused in Chattogram rape case
- Bangladesh reports 37 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Bangladesh halts daytime ferries as Eid travellers rush home defying virus lockdown
- Shimulia ferries swarm with Eid travellers as they head home in pandemic
- Britain labels coronavirus ‘variant of concern’ linked to travel from India
- WHO gives emergency approval to first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinopharm
- China’s vaccine diplomacy just got a big win. But can the country deliver?
- ‘I wear mask when I see the police’: Dhaka transporters risk re-imposition of shutdown
- Decision on Khaleda’s foreign trip for treatment after government approval: doctor
- Heads up! A used Chinese rocket is tumbling back to earth this weekend