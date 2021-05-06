US approves departure of non-emergency government workers from India
>> Reuters
Published: 06 May 2021 08:30 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2021 08:30 AM BdST
The US State Department said on Wednesday it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees from India because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Last week, the department said family members of US government employees could voluntarily leave India.
A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections has swept through India in recent weeks, creating a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen for patients. read more
The State Department has advised Americans not to travel to India and said those wishing to depart should take advantage of available commercial transportation.
More stories
- COVID spreads in rural India
- Rights groups push for UN arms embargo on Myanmar
- US approves non-emergency govt workers leave India
- Scientist warns further waves 'inevitable' in India
- High-tech hunt for vaccines in India raises fear for fairness
- A 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies
- India accounts for one in four virus deaths globally: WHO
- India posts record daily rise in virus deaths
Recent Stories
- COVID spreading in rural India; record daily rises in infections, deaths
- Some 200 rights groups push for UN arms embargo on Myanmar
- US approves departure of non-emergency government workers from India
- As COVID-19 rages in India, scientist warns further waves 'inevitable'
- Myanmar's anti-junta unity government forms 'defence force'
- High-tech hunt for scarce COVID-19 vaccines in India raises fear for fairness
Opinion
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Bangladesh extends banking, stock trading hours as lockdown continues
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time
- Bangladesh’s Orion Pharma contacts Russia to produce COVID vaccine
- 12 parents fined for bringing maskless children to malls for Eid shopping
- Bangavax first buzzed with hope, then fizzled
- Bangladesh police arrest 2 militants over plan to attack parliament with ‘swords’
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 16
- Woman falls to her death from rickshaw in Motijheel after muggers yank away bag
- US reverses stance, backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, tech