Indian doctor treating COVID-19 patients ‘dies by suicide due to stress’
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2021 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2021 01:47 AM BdST
A doctor treating COVID-19 patients at a private hospital in India’s Delhi has taken his own life due to distress amid a devastating second wave of infections, NDTV says.
The police at south Delhi's Malviya Nagar said Dr Vivek Rai left a suicide note, the Indian broadcaster reported on Saturday when the country reported more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a daily count.
Dr Rai is survived by his wife, who is two-month pregnant, the report said citing a tweet by Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, a former chief of Indian Medical Association.
He had been dealing with seven to eight critical patients every day, Dr Wankhedkar said, adding the young doctor developed depression after more and more people kept dying.
"Due to this frustrating situation he was into, he took such a difficult decision of ending his own life than living with the suffering and emotions of the people who died on his watch," Dr Wankhedkar tweeted.
"This brings into focus the tremendous emotional strain while managing Covid crisis. This death of a young doctor is nothing short of murder by the 'system' which has created frustrations with shortage of basic healthcare facilities. Bad science, bad politics and bad governance," he added.
NDTV said social media is full of stories of desperate people trying to find oxygen or a hospital bed for their friends and family.
- 18 killed in India hospital fire
- India posts new record daily rise in COVID cases
- India ignored warnings amid virus surge
- Myanmar’s ethnic divisions soften
- India's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 386,452
- Thousands of Myanmar villagers poised to flee violence
- Tendulkar donates 10m rupees to battle COVID
- A desperate search for oxygen in Delhi
- India’s COVID-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength
- Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat
- India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases
- Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
- A deadly fire at a hospital in India tore through a COVID ward
- ‘Now we are united’: Myanmar’s ethnic divisions soften after coup
Most Read
- Bangladesh resumes international flights, with some curbs on travel
- Sayem Sobhan will be arrested if police find evidence against him: home minister
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- Life after COVID: Brain fog, memory loss and paranoid delusions
- Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
- Bangladesh reports 60 new virus deaths, 1,452 cases in a day
- Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India
- Hifazat leader Mamunul is accused of rape by his 'second wife'
- Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'
- India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 for first time as second wave worsens