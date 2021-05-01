Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat
>> Reuters
Published: 01 May 2021 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2021 12:20 PM BdST
At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country's latest deadly hospital accident.
The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, in Bharuch city, 115 miles (185 km) north of state's main commercial city, Ahmedabad
"Sixteen patients and two staff members have died in the fire. Twelve of them died due to fire and smoke," said RV Chudasama, a superintendent of police in Bharuch. "Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused because of a short circuit," he said.
Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed in the fire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was "pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch."
India's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 211,853 people and infected more than 19 million, according to health ministry data on Saturday.
A dozen people were reported killed after a fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in a suburb of Mumbai on April 23. Earlier 22 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra where Mumbai is located when oxygen supplies ran out due to a leaking tank.
- Fire strikes COVID hospital ward in India
- Myanmar’s ethnic divisions soften
- India's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 386,452
- Thousands of Myanmar villagers poised to flee violence
- Tendulkar donates 10m rupees to battle COVID
- A desperate search for oxygen in Delhi
- India foreign secretary says 40 countries to supply oxygen
- Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts
- Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat
- India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases
- Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
- A deadly fire at a hospital in India tore through a COVID ward
- ‘Now we are united’: Myanmar’s ethnic divisions soften after coup
- Mass vaccination, India’s COVID-19 escape route, poses a giant challenge
Most Read
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- Sayem Sobhan will be arrested if police find evidence against him: home minister
- Hifazat leader Mamunul is accused of rape by his 'second wife'
- Life after COVID: Brain fog, memory loss and paranoid delusions
- Singapore to block visitors from Bangladesh, most other South Asian countries
- Bangladesh reports 57 virus deaths, lowest daily count in 3 weeks
- Young woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
- Bangladesh resumes international flights, with some curbs on travel
- Raushon Ershad hospitalised with complaints of ‘dehydration’
- Post-vaccine COVID infections and deaths rare, UK study finds