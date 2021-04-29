Home > Neighbours

India foreign secretary says 40 countries to supply oxygen

  Reuters

Published: 29 Apr 2021 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2021 03:22 PM BdST

India has prioritised imports of oxygen, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, adding that 40 countries had pledged their support.

"We are talking about close to 550 oxygen generating plants that are going to come in from different sources from all over the world," Shringla told a news conference.

