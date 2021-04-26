India seeks remdesivir, oxygen from EU, aid expected soon
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2021 07:43 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 07:43 PM BdST
India has asked the European Union to send medical oxygen and Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, an EU official said on Monday, adding that the aid could be made available soon.
India's new coronavirus infections hit a record high for a fifth straight day on Monday, as countries around the world pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.
"The Indians have asked for medical oxygen and antivirals, notably remdesivir," a spokesman for the EU Commission told a news conference.
The EU signed a contract in October with Gilead which allowed its 27 member states and 10 partner countries including Britain to order up to 500,000 remdesivir courses over six months.
However, it is unclear how many doses have actually been bought by EU states after a trial conducted by the World Health Organization suggested remdesivir had little or no effect on mortality or length of hospital stays among patients with the respiratory disease.
The drug is considered more effective for patients in less serious conditions.
The EU spokesman added that so far, among EU states, Ireland has offered to send oxygen, which is crucial for patients with breathing problems, while Germany and France have also indicated they will help.
"We can expect that in the next hours and days we can confirm more help," the spokesman added.
Asked about whether the EU would limit flights from India, the spokesman said the EU continued to discourage non-essential travel to and from third countries.
- Bengaluru to enter lockdown
- India’s fashion artisans face ‘extreme distress’
- India's virus crisis intensifies
- India sets global record in COVID cases for fifth day
- Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India
- A Sikh temple aids India's COVID patients
- Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
- India virus cases set new global record
- Indian tech hub Bengaluru to enter lockdown as infections surge
- India’s fashion artisans face ‘extreme distress’ in pandemic
- India's coronavirus crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid
- India reports 352,991 new COVID cases, a global record for fifth day
- Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in COVID crisis
- A Sikh temple aids India's COVID patients battling for breath
Most Read
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week
- Lockdown shopping hours extended in Dhaka, public transports reopen on Apr 29
- Hifazat-e Islam dissolves its central committee amid arrests of leaders over violence
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes
- Hifazat’s Mamunul had links with Pakistani terrorists, Aug 21 grenade attack militants: police
- Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers
- Bangladesh closes land border for travellers from India over COVID surge
- India sends army to help hospitals hit by COVID-19 as countries promise aid