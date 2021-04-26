India reports 352,991 new COVID cases, a global record for fifth day
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2021 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 10:44 AM BdST
India on Monday set a global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours.
With 352,991 new cases, India's total caseload has crossed 17 million. Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123, according to health ministry data.
