Grim scenes from India, the global epicentre of pandemic

The government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen from the far corners of the country to Delhi. India's coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day. India surpassed the US record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.

The disaster now consuming India is playing out vividly on social media, with Twitter feeds and WhatsApp groups broadcasting hospitals’ pleas for oxygen and medicines, and families’ desperate searches for beds in overwhelmed COVID-19 wards. With many hospitals short of ventilators, television news reports have shown patients lying inside ambulances parked outside emergency rooms, struggling to breathe.

People are seen at a crowded marketplace in a slum area, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Shayam Narayan is brought to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casualty ward by his family members in a rickshaw, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Health workers transfer the body of a victim who was suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People lower the body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) into a grave, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslim men offer funeral prayers for a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

FILE PHOTO: Patients suffering from COVID-19 share a bed as they receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

A relative of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient who passed away after a hospital caught fire looks on as funeral pyres burn inside a crematorium in Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A patient, wearing an oxygen mask, sits outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest facilities for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients only, in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi