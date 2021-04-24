At least 8 dead in glacier avalanche in India's Himalayan state
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2021 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2021 04:07 PM BdST
At least eight people died and 384 were rescued after a glacier broke triggering an avalanche close to the Indo-China border in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Friday, a government official said.
"Eight bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are in progress," a defence ministry official told reporters on Saturday, adding that six of those rescued were in critical condition.
The road access was cut off at 4-5 locations due to multiple landslides, after an avalanche struck in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday evening, the official said.
A state official also confirmed that at least 8 persons had died and more than 300 were rescued by the army personnel.
Efforts are being made to revive communication network as roads are closed due to heavy snowfall, Tirath Singh Rawat, chief minister of the state said in a Tweet after an aerial survey of the area.
A glacier breaking up and landslides in the state in February resulted in a flash flood that left more than 200 dead and swept away two state hydro-electric projects.
- 8 die in India glacier avalanche
- Grim scenes from India
- India sets new record for daily infections
- Oxygen gets armed escort in India as supplies run low
- Indian site records slum lives, evictions to fight housing crisis
- India reports world's highest infection tally for 2nd day
- Mass cremations begin as Delhi faces deluge of COVID-19 deaths
- Indian maids count cost of COVID in testing times
- At least 8 dead in glacier avalanche in India's Himalayan state
- Grim scenes from India, the global epicentre of pandemic
- India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
- Oxygen gets armed escort in India as supplies run low in COVID crisis
- Indian website records slum lives, evictions to tackle housing crisis
- COVID-19: India reports world’s highest infection tally for second day
Most Read
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital
- First metrorail coaches arrive in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 83 virus deaths, 2,697 cases in a day
- Watchman alerted residents of building fire in Dhaka’s Armanitola. Rescuers found him dead
- Desperate in Dhaka: Some for money, some for hospital beds
- Bangladesh couple fined for hiding identity to undergo multiple COVID tests
- BRAC to begin coronavirus rapid antigen tests in Dhaka, Chattogram Saturday
- Grim scenes from India, the global epicentre of pandemic
- India scrambles to supply oxygen as COVID-19 patients gasp for breath