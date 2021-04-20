J&J seeks approval to conduct local trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in India
Published: 20 Apr 2021 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2021 05:39 PM BdST
Johnson & Johnson is seeking to conduct a local clinical trial in India for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was paused in the United States last week on reports of rare blood clots.
The company said on Tuesday it had submitted an application to India's drug regulator - the Drugs Controller General of India - requesting approval for the "bridging" safety and immunogenicity study for its vaccine.
The global rollout of the single-dose vaccine, which is seen as a vital weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, received a jolt when US federal health agencies last Tuesday recommended pausing its use.
J&J's India application, which the company said was to comply with local regulations, comes as the country grapples with a second wave in COVID-19 cases that has severely strained its health system and caused shortages of oxygen and medicines.
Last week, India said it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines, a move that would exempt companies from carrying out "bridging" trials for their vaccines.
Johnson & Johnson did not immediately give more details about the process.
