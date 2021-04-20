India to allow COVID-19 vaccines for all adults as cases surge
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Apr 2021 09:44 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2021 09:44 AM BdST
India will let all citizens over 18 have COVID-19 vaccinations from May 1, the government said on Monday, as the health system creaked under the weight of record-high cases and the capital region of New Delhi ordered a lockdown.
Facing growing criticism over its handling of the second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration said vaccine manufacturers would have to supply 50% of doses to the federal government and the rest to state governments and the open market at a pre-declared price.
Daily COVID-19 cases in India jumped a record 273,810 on Monday, and deaths rose a record 1,619 to 178,769. Hospitals have a shortage of beds, oxygen and key medicines, and infections have passed 15 million, the world's second highest total after the United States.
The New Delhi region ordered a six-day lockdown starting Monday night after its chief minister said the health system was unable to take more patients in big numbers.
"If a lockdown isn't implemented now, the situation will go beyond control," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a virtual media briefing on Monday.
Criticism of Modi’s administration has increased as he continued to address large state election rallies and let Hindu devotees congregate for a festival.
Kejriwal had said on Sunday that fewer than 100 critical care beds were available in the city of New Delhi, which has a population of more than 20 million people, and social media were flooded with complaints.
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong said late on Sunday that the Asian financial hub will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from Tuesday for two weeks.
Britain has put India on a travel “red-list” and Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a planned trip to India next week.
As of Monday, India had administered nearly 123.9 million vaccine doses - the most in the world after the United States and China, though it ranks much lower in per capita vaccination.
The current vaccination process is controlled by the federal government. Liberalising it would augment vaccine production and availability, and attract new domestic and international vaccine manufacturers, the government said in its statement.
“It would also make pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines open and flexible, allowing all stakeholders the flexibility to customise to local needs and dynamics,” it said.
- India’s cremations cast doubt on virus death counts
- India to allow COVID-19 vaccines for all adults
- Ex-UN chief Ban urges Guterres to engage directly with Myanmar army
- Manhoman Singh tests COVID positive
- India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute
- India struggles with bed shortage, COVID count
- Delhi orders six-day lockdown
- India under siege from COVID-19
- India to allow COVID-19 vaccines for all adults as cases surge
- Ex-UN chief Ban urges Guterres to engage directly with Myanmar army
- Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh hospitalised after testing COVID positive
- India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short
- India struggles with COVID count, bed shortage; political rallies continue
- India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Most Read
- Rickshaws and cars are back. Street scenes in Dhaka begin to change in lockdown
- Bangladesh to extend lockdown by a week in virus flareup
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal’s son-in-law dies in London
- Mamunul resort scandal: Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job
- Hifazat leader Mamunul has 3 wives, only one marriage is registered: police
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll surges by 112, the most in a day
- Bangladesh committee recommends lockdown extension for another week
- Bangladesh grounds all flights for another week in lockdown
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Dhaka court remands Islamist leader Mamunul Haque for 7 days