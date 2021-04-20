India hopes US will soon ease ban on vaccine material exports
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Apr 2021 12:19 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2021 12:19 PM BdST
India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threatens to slow India's inoculation drive, two Indian government sources told Reuters on Monday, after the foreign ministers of the two nations spoke.
One official said the Biden administration had told India that its request for a lifting of the ban was being considered and would be acted upon "at the earliest".
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted that he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed, among other things, "issues pertaining to our health cooperation".
The Indian foreign ministry declined to elaborate. The US State Department confirmed the two diplomats discussed COVID-19, but did not give details.
India is currently facing the world's worst surge in coronavirus infections, which has led to a clamour for vaccines. The country with the world's biggest vaccine-making capacity has also stopped major exports to meet domestic demand.
Jaishankar confirmed on Monday that the government was trying to address the raw materials matter but that it was important for India to meet its export commitments too.
"I am pushing other countries, particularly some big countries, saying 'Look, please keep the raw materials flowing for the vaccines to be made in India'," he said, without naming any country.
"Can I ... go around the world and tell people 'Guys keep your supply chain flowing towards me ... but I am not going to give you the vaccine?'"
Washington has invoked the Defence Production Act to preserve vaccine raw materials for its own companies, but the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has said this went against the global goal of sharing vaccines equitably.
Asked about the restrictions on exports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said inequities in access to vaccines were "completely unacceptable", but declined to detail additional US action to address that.
SII is licensed to make the AstraZeneca shot as well another developed by US company Novavax.
- India’s cremations cast doubt on virus death counts
- India to allow COVID-19 vaccines for all adults
- Ex-UN chief Ban urges Guterres to engage directly with Myanmar army
- Manhoman Singh tests COVID positive
- India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute
- India struggles with bed shortage, COVID count
- Delhi orders six-day lockdown
- India under siege from COVID-19
- India to allow COVID-19 vaccines for all adults as cases surge
- Ex-UN chief Ban urges Guterres to engage directly with Myanmar army
- Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh hospitalised after testing COVID positive
- India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short
- India struggles with COVID count, bed shortage; political rallies continue
- India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Most Read
- Rickshaws and cars are back. Street scenes in Dhaka begin to change in lockdown
- Bangladesh to extend lockdown by a week in virus flareup
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal’s son-in-law dies in London
- Mamunul resort scandal: Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job
- Hifazat leader Mamunul has 3 wives, only one marriage is registered: police
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll surges by 112, the most in a day
- Bangladesh committee recommends lockdown extension for another week
- Bangladesh grounds all flights for another week in lockdown
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Dhaka court remands Islamist leader Mamunul Haque for 7 days