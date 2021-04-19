Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh hospitalised after testing COVID positive
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2021 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2021 07:57 PM BdST
Former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh has been hospitalised after contracting for COVID-19, according to reports in the Indian media.
The veteran Congress leader underwent a COVID-19 test after registering a fever and was subsequently admitted to Trauma Centre of Delhi's AIIMS on Monday, broadcaster NDTV reports.
He has already received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine (Covaxin) but was taken to hospital as "a matter of precaution".
On Saturday Dr Singh participated in a meeting with top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the coronavirus situation in the country.
He later wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, to offer some advice on handling a pandemic that has infected over 15 million Indians and killed nearly 180,000.
