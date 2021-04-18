Home > Neighbours

5 dead after fire breaks out at hospital in India’s Chhattisgarh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Apr 2021 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 10:17 AM BdST

At least five people were killed after a fire broke out in a hospital in Raipur, the capital of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, on Saturday.

Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals, reports Indian broadcaster NDTV.

“Five persons have lost their lives in the incident. Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals,” police official Tarkeshwar Patel said.

An investigation will open into the incident, according to the police officer.

