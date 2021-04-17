India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2021 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2021 12:59 PM BdST
India reported a record daily increase of 234,692 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday.
It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days.
Total cases reached nearly 14.5 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 32 million infections.
India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,341 to reach a total of 175,649, the data showed.
