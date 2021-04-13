India's 161,736 new coronavirus infections are world's highest
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Apr 2021 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 11:21 AM BdST
India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, for a total of 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed.
Deaths rose by 879 to 171,058. Numbers typically fall on Tuesdays because of delayed results from tests done on weekends.
