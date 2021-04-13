Home > Neighbours

India's 161,736 new coronavirus infections are world's highest

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Apr 2021 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 11:21 AM BdST

India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, for a total of 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed.

Deaths rose by 879 to 171,058. Numbers typically fall on Tuesdays because of delayed results from tests done on weekends.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories