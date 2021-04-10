Trinamool alleges 5 shot dead in clashes amid voting in West Bengal
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2021 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2021 01:56 PM BdST
Five Trinamool Congress workers have been shot dead in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, the ruling party alleged on Saturday amid polling in 44 seats of the Indian state for the fourth phase of assembly elections, reports news broadcaster NDTV.
Gunshots were fired after the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers clashed in Sitalkuchi constituency, sources said, adding the Central Industrial Security Force troops also had to reportedly resort to firing after they came under attack.
The Election Commission has sought a report on the matter, according to the report.
The party, in the letter by Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien, further said that "according to our sources on the ground, all five were AITC workers".
"This is a grave violation of the law and the Model Code of Conduct on manifold accounts. I strongly urge you to escalate the matter on priority and begin an intervention at the earliest to apprehend the perpetrators," the letter further reads.
Targeting Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Derek O'Brien tweeted: “When you can't beat us fair 'n square, you shoot & kill.”
The Election Commission has posted around 80,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Force to guard nearly 16,000 polling stations in the fourth phase. The highest deployment of 187 companies of CAPF, with 100 personnel in each company, is in Cooch Behar.
