India reports a record 131,968 new COVID-19 infections

Published: 09 Apr 2021 12:08 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2021 12:08 PM BdST

India reported 131,968 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, a record increase for a third straight day, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths rose by 780 to a total of 167,642.

With an overall tally at 13.06 million, India's overall caseload was the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

