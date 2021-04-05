Home > Neighbours

India's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 mark for first time

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Apr 2021 10:13 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 10:13 AM BdST

India's daily COVID-19 cases soared by 103,558 on Monday, the biggest increase in a day, data from the health ministry showed, taking the total to 12.59 million.

The country added 478 new deaths, raising the total to 165,101.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories