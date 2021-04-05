India's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 mark for first time
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2021 10:13 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 10:13 AM BdST
India's daily COVID-19 cases soared by 103,558 on Monday, the biggest increase in a day, data from the health ministry showed, taking the total to 12.59 million.
The country added 478 new deaths, raising the total to 165,101.
