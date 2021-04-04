Myanmar protesters take up Easter eggs; junta hunts celebrities
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2021 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 09:24 AM BdST
Opponents of military rule in Myanmar made the Easter egg a symbol of defiance on Sunday, posting pictures of eggs with slogans after a night of candle-lit vigils across the country to remember those killed since the Feb 1 coup.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group monitoring casualties and arrests since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, said the toll of dead had risen to 557.
“People across Burma continued striking for the end of dictatorship, for democracy and human rights,” the group said, using another name for the Southeast Asian country.
Despite the killings, protesters are coming out every day, often in small groups in small towns, to reject the return of military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. At night people gather with candles.
The AAPP said 2,658 people were in detention, including four women and a man who spoke to a visiting CNN news crew in interviews on the streets of the main city of Yangon last week.
A spokesman for CNN said it was aware of reports of detentions following the team’s visit.
“We are pressing the authorities for information on this, and for the safe release of any detainees,” the spokesman said.
Police and a spokesman for the junta did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.
Opponents of military rule have also mounted a civil disobedience campaign of strikes and they arrange impromptu and often creative shows of defiance, which on Sunday included Easter eggs.
Messages including “We must win”, “Spring Revolution” and “Get out MAH” were painted on eggs features in photographs on social media, the last one a reference to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
The military is waging its own campaign to control the flow of information and set the message.
Students, teachers and engineers from Dawei Technological University stage a protest against the military coup, in Dawei, Myanmar April 3, 2021. REUTERS
Authorities have also issued arrest warrants for nearly 40 celebrities known for opposing military rule, including social media influencers, singers and models, under a law against inciting dissent in the armed forces.
The charge, announced on the main evening news bulletins broadcast by state media on Friday and Saturday, can carry a prison term of three years.
‘CONSCIENCE CLEAR’
One of those charged, blogger Thurein Hlaing Win, told Reuters he was shocked to see himself branded a criminal on television and had gone into hiding.
“I didn’t do anything bad or evil. I stood on the side of truth. I followed the path I believe in. Between good and evil, I chose good,” he said by telephone from an undisclosed location.
“If I get punished for that, my conscience is clear. My beliefs will not change. Everyone knows the truth.”
The military ruled the former British colony with an iron fist after seizing power in a 1962 coup until it began withdrawing from civilian politics a decade ago, releasing Suu Kyi from years of house arrest and allowing an election that her party swept in 2015.
It says it had to oust Suu Kyi’s government because a November election, again won easily by her party, was rigged. The election commission has dismissed the assertion.
Many in Myanmar, particularly younger people who have come of age during the past decade of social and economic opening up, cannot accept the return of rule by the generals.
Suu Kyi is in detention facing charges that could bring 14 years in prison. Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up.
The coup has also triggered clashes with autonomy-seeking ethnic minority forces that have announced support for the pro-democracy movement.
The Karen National Union, which signed a ceasefire in 2012, has seen the first military air strikes on its forces in more than 20 years and says it must fight to defend itself from a government offensive.
The group said more than 12,000 villagers had fled their homes because of the air strikes.
Fighting has also flared in the north between the army and ethnic Kachin insurgents. The turmoil has sent several thousand refugees fleeing into Thailand and India.
Suu Kyi’s party has vowed to set up a federal democracy, the main demand for the minority groups.
- India imposes virus curbs as cases hit 6-month high
- India reports six-month high of COVID cases
- Myanmar protester urge 'guerrilla strikes'
- India opens up immunisation to more people
- FB to curb hate speech in India
- India's ex-Gulf workers forge new futures
- India tells states to get a grip
- US orders non-essential staff to leave Myanmar
- India braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high
- India's daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
- India reports six-month high of COVID-19 daily infections amid new curbs
- Myanmar protester urge 'guerrilla strikes' as internet blackout widens
- India opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle
- Myanmar aid workers arrested, intimidated, hurt, Red Cross says
Most Read
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being caught at resort with woman he claims is second wife
- Domestic flights, passenger trains and launches suspended during lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
- Crowds swarm in Bangladesh on weekly holiday amid record-breaking COVID surge
- CDC says travel is safe for those fully vaccinated, but issues caution
- UK reports more clotting cases in people receiving the AstraZeneca shot
- Forging Dhaka-Glasgow CVF-COP26 solidarity: Hasina seeks to secure interests of Vulnerable 48
- India braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high
- Bangla Academy president, two directors contract coronavirus