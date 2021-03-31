Pakistan must apologise to Bangladesh, says former diplomat Haqqani

"To this day, no apology has been forthcoming and I think the people of Pakistan should urge the government of Pakistan to offer a formal apology to the people of Bangladesh for all the atrocities that were committed in 1971," Haqqani, a scholar from Pakistan, said referring to the military's roles in imprisoning Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and initiating a genocide against the Bengalis.

An apology will be the most “courteous thing” for Pakistan for the role they played in 1971, he said in a virtual discussion on "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: An Iconic Leader of People's Struggle for Freedom" organised by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Brussels on Mar 29.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen joined the event as chief guest, while Bangladesh Ambassador in Brussels Mahbub Hassan Saleh moderated it.

Bangabandhu is not only the greatest Bengali of all time, but one of the greatest leaders emerging out of South Asia and a great leader in the history of the world, and an iconic figure of struggle for freedom that the world has seen throughout the 20th century, said Haqqani, currently a senior fellow and director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute.

He also said Bangabandhu is in the same league of great leaders, such as Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

Bangabandhu had created a sense of freedom in the Bengali nation during his long struggle for independence and gave all the directives to his people to prepare for a war in his historic speech on Mar 7, 1971 in Dhaka, Haqqani said.

He added that the then East Pakistan was the 'Golden Goose' to the Pakistani ruling elite as most of the foreign exchange was earned from the eastern part, now Bangladesh.

The think tank also said the feudal Pakistan rulers had never considered Bengalis as equals and were not ready to hand over the power to the elected representatives of then East Pakistan after the electoral victory of Bangabandhu's party, Awami League, in the national election of 1970.

Former ambassador Haqqani said that now Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world and the most successful country in South Asia.

"Today's prosperous Bangladesh is the contribution of Bangabandhu and his able daughter, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a message congratulating Bangladesh on the nation’s golden jubilee of independence.

“We expected that Pakistan would apologise for genocide in 1971 marking the golden jubilee of our independence. Unfortunately, they have not apologised for the genocide,” said Momen

Haqqani’s remarks will be helpful for the international community and researchers to realise Bangabandhu’s struggle for independence, hoped Ambassador Saleh.