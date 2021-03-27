Indian PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2021 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2021 12:34 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his final resting place in Tungipara on the second day of his Bangladesh visit.
Modi reached the mausoleum complex at 11:30 am on Saturday where he was greeted with flowers by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.
Later, Modi laid wreaths at the tomb of the architect of an independent Bangladesh.
The Indian prime minister arrived in Tungipara by helicopter after offering morning prayers at the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira.
Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh and attended the twin celebrations of the country’s 50 years of independence and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.
More stories
- Pioneering Indian city ditches cars for clean air
- India to prioritise local needs for vaccine
- 3 die in Myanmar protests
- Modi opens two-day visit
- 6 dead in Mumbai hospital fire
- India's COVID-19 cases hit five-month high
- More than 300 people killed since Myanmar's coup
- Bangabandhu remains an inspiration to all: Modi
Recent Stories
- India begins voting in two eastern states in key test for Modi
- India batting great Tendulkar contracts COVID-19 as new cases surge
- Indian PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
- Using shame, lending apps in India squeeze billions out of the desperate
- Pedal power: pioneering Indian city ditches cars for clean air
- India tells overseas vaccine buyers it has to prioritise local needs
Opinion
Most Read
- Internet users around Bangladesh report issues accessing Facebook
- Bangladesh deploys border guards after extremists run riot on 50th Independence Day
- Four killed in clashes after Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram: police
- Indian PM Modi joins Hamid, Hasina in celebrating Bangladesh, Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh, India must stay united against common threats: Modi
- Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh
- Modi opens second day in Bangladesh with temple visit
- In golden jubilee message, Biden seeks to work with Hasina
- At least 17 die as gas cylinder explodes in three-vehicle pile-up in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 3,737 COVID cases, highest daily count in almost 9 months