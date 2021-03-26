Three killed in Myanmar protests, World Bank warns of slump
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Mar 2021 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 05:38 PM BdST
Myanmar security forces shot and killed three anti-junta protesters on Friday, witnesses said, as the World Bank warned the country's economy could slump 10% this year due to the turmoil since last month's coup.
"Two were killed by head shots," said a witness who saw security forces open fire on protesters waving black flags in the southern town of Myeik.
"We cannot pick up the (third) dead body as many security forces are there," the witness told Reuters, adding that several other people were wounded. The witness requested anonymity for fear of retribution.
At least 320 people have been killed in the crackdown on dissent since the Feb. 1 coup, including nine deaths recorded overnight, according to figures compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.
Its data shows that at least 25 percent of those who were killed died from shots to the head, raising suspicions they were deliberately targeted for killing.
Reuters could not independently verify the numbers killed.
A military spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.
In a bid to increase pressure on the junta, the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on conglomerates controlled by the military, with Washington calling it a response to the military's "brutal repression".
Protests took place across the country overnight and on Friday, including in the Mandalay and Sagaing regions, as well as in Karen and Chin states, media reports said
A group of about 100 people beating drums held a protest in the downtown Sule area of Yangon before being chased away by security forces, witnesses said.
"This war has not ended until we win," one of the protesters, Phone Naing, told Reuters. "I will fight them as much as we can."
Organisers have called for widespread protests on Saturday, observed as Armed Forces Day, commemorating the start of the military's resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945.
"We have to revive that history on March 27, 2021 in this spring revolution," wrote Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, in a social media post. "The day for the people to revolt against the Tatmadaw (military), which has been oppressing people for ages...has come again."
Myanmar has been rocked by almost daily protests since the army overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government and installed the junta. Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her campaign to bring democratic civilian rule to Myanmar, and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) are being held in detention.
'HEAVILY AFFECTED'
The World Bank on Friday slashed its forecast for Myanmar's economy to a 10% contraction in 2021 from the growth expected previously.
Myanmar "has been heavily affected by protests, worker strikes, and military actions; reductions in mobility; and the ongoing disruption of critical public services in addition to banking, logistics, and internet services", it said.
In Washington, the U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited.
Both are part of a military-controlled network that spans sectors from mining to tourism and has enriched the generals. Representatives for the two entities had no immediate comment.
In a move coordinated with the United States, former colonial power Britain said it would also target Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd, citing human rights violations against civilians and its association with senior military figures.
A group of former NLD legislators welcomed the move. Dr Sasa, a medical doctor who goes by one name and has spoken publicly on behalf of the group, said in a Facebook post that all other governments should follow the UK and the United States "cooperating together and imposing targeted, stronger and tougher sanctions against the illegitimate military regime".
The European Union announced sanctions on 11 individuals on Monday and is expected to target the conglomerates soon.
But although many foreign governments have condemned the military's actions, Thomas Andrews, special U.N. rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said the diplomatic response was slow and called for an emergency summit on the crisis.
PETROL BOMBS
Unknown attackers hurled petrol bombs at the headquarters of the NLD in Yangon early on Friday, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. There were no casualties and some furniture was damaged, it said.
Residents said that after dark on Thursday, soldiers raided Yangon's Mingalar Taungnyunt district and arrested people on the streets after curfew. Residents heard bangs that could be either stun grenades or gunfire, they said.
One resident said soldiers had shot at his building every night this week and checked houses they deemed suspicious.
"Even if they find nothing, they take everything they want," he told Reuters.
- Modi opens two-day visit
- 6 dead in Mumbai hospital fire
- India's COVID-19 cases hit five-month high
- More than 300 people killed since Myanmar's coup
- Bangabandhu remains an inspiration to all: Modi
- India virus cases rise to five-month high
- Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters
- Why India’s farmers fight to save a broken system
- Three killed in Myanmar protests, World Bank warns of slump
- Indian farmers squat on railway tracks to mark four months of protests
- Indian PM Modi opens two-day Bangladesh visit
- At least six dead in Mumbai hospital fire
- India's new COVID-19 infections hit five-month high
- More than 300 people killed since Myanmar's coup
Most Read
- Bangladesh ready to welcome India's Modi as it celebrates Bangabandhu, independence
- Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka
- Indian PM Modi opens two-day Bangladesh visit
- Bangladesh logs 3,737 COVID cases, highest daily count in almost 9 months
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of independence with its sight on a golden future
- Bangladesh to reopen educational institutions on May 23
- Bangladesh observes Genocide Day with one-minute blackout
- India PM Modi hails Bangabandhu as one of the tallest leaders of the last century'
- Indian PM Modi joins Hamid, Hasina in celebrating Bangladesh, Bangabandhu
- Hamid, Hasina pay homage to freedom fighters as Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence