Indian PM Modi opens two-day Bangladesh visit
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 01:29 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first foreign diplomatic visit since the pandemic broke out in 2020.
Over the next two days, Modi is set to hold talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and will also participate in the celebrations of the nation’s 50 years of independence, and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.
On the eve of his visit, Modi said he would hold “substantive discussions” with Hasina over the next two days. He is also expected to call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit, The Indian Express reports.
“I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” Modi said in his departure statement.
A range of pacts will be signed, and new announcements for bolstering cooperation in several areas will be made during his two-day visit, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.
Earlier in the day, Hasina greeted Modi at Shahjalal International Airport on his arrival in Dhaka.
“Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership,” Modi tweeted ahead of his arrival.
Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations. pic.twitter.com/oWFydFH2BG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/MkbyJ58UmV— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021
