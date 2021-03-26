Home > Neighbours

India's new COVID-19 infections hit five-month high

Published: 26 Mar 2021 10:45 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 10:45 AM BdST

India’s new coronavirus infections rose 59,118 overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct 18, health ministry data showed on Friday.

The country’s overall caseload stood at 11.85 million.

India reported 257 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 160,949, the data showed.

