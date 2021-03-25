India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2021 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 11:32 AM BdST
India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct 23, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.
India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.
The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, the data showed.
More stories
- Why India’s farmers fight to save a broken system
- India logs most virus deaths this year
- Hopes low for India, Pakistan’s first river sharing talks in 3 years
- Myanmar army to retain internet curbs
- Indian state warns of COVID vaccine shortage
- 'Sordid' drama rocks Mumbai
- India reports most COVID deaths since early January
- Myanmar activists honk car horns in new protests
Recent Stories
- Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried
- Why India’s farmers fight to save a broken system
- India reports most COVID-19 deaths this year
- Myanmar crackdown claims youngest victim as junta blames protesters for bloodshed
- Myanmar army to retain internet curbs to ensure rule of law, stability
- Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan's first river-sharing talks in 3 years
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh emphasises tests, health rules as no lockdown decision yet: minister
- Bangladesh logs 3,567 new virus cases, another 25 die in a day
- UK jails man who encouraged terrorism in Bangladesh, violence against Hasina
- 20 injured as Bangladesh Chhatra League, leftist students clash over Modi’s visit
- India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge
- India reports new coronavirus variant as daily deaths reach year's high
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- Myanmar junta's civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Complaint over ‘attack’ on Dhanmondi Plaza shops, ‘vandalism’