India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high

Published: 25 Mar 2021 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 11:32 AM BdST

India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct 23, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.

The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, the data showed.

