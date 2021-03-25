India PM Modi hails Bangabandhu as one of the tallest leaders of the last century'
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2021 11:28 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 11:53 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as “one of the tallest leaders of the last Century” as Bangladesh celebrates its founding father's birth centenary.
Modi made the remarks ahead of his trip to Dhaka to take part in the double celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.
“Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last Century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions,” he said in a departure statement on Thursday.
“I look forward to visiting Bangabandhu's Samadhi in Tungipara to pay my respects to his memory.” Indian PM added.
“I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” the Indian PM said.
“I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”
“I also look forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition,” he said.
“I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message.”
The Indian leader said he is anticipating “substantive discussions” with Hasina, following their “very productive” virtual meeting in December last year.
According to Modi, the visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's “remarkable economic and developmental strides” under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's “abiding support for these achievements”.
“I will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19.”
- India virus cases rise to five-month high
- Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters
- Why India’s farmers fight to save a broken system
- India logs most virus deaths this year
- Hopes low for India, Pakistan’s first river sharing talks in 3 years
- Myanmar army to retain internet curbs
- Indian state warns of COVID vaccine shortage
- 'Sordid' drama rocks Mumbai
- India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high
- Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried
- Why India’s farmers fight to save a broken system
- India reports most COVID-19 deaths this year
- Myanmar crackdown claims youngest victim as junta blames protesters for bloodshed
- Myanmar army to retain internet curbs to ensure rule of law, stability
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s COVID death count rises by 34, most in 3 months
- UK jails man who encouraged terrorism in Bangladesh, violence against Hasina
- 20 injured as Bangladesh Chhatra League, leftist students clash over Modi’s visit
- India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge
- PM Hasina set to address nation ahead of Independence Day
- Bangladesh to receive 1.2m vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India
- Police to restrict traffic in Dhaka during celebrations of nation’s 50 years
- Bangladesh emphasises tests, health rules as no lockdown decision yet: minister
- Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision
- Bangladesh to release list of freedom fighters on Independence Day