India PM Modi hails Bangabandhu as one of the tallest leaders of the last century'

Modi made the remarks ahead of his trip to Dhaka to take part in the double celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

“Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last Century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions,” he said in a departure statement on Thursday.

“I look forward to visiting Bangabandhu's Samadhi in Tungipara to pay my respects to his memory.” Indian PM added.

Modi is set to arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Mar 26 at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

“I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” the Indian PM said.

“I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

Modi also looked ahead to his visits to two ancient temples in Bangladesh's Satkhira and Gopalganj during the trip.

“I also look forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition,” he said.

“I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message.”

The Indian leader said he is anticipating “substantive discussions” with Hasina, following their “very productive” virtual meeting in December last year.

“I also look forward to my meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries.”

According to Modi, the visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's “remarkable economic and developmental strides” under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's “abiding support for these achievements”.

“I will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19.”