India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2021 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2021 12:16 PM BdST
India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.
Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.
India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.
Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.
The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.
Maharashtra, home to India's commercial capital of Mumbai, is among the states that have already tightened rules to curb the spread of the virus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the rise in cases in a video conference with state chief ministers later on Wednesday.
- New Delhi world's most polluted capital for 3rd straight year: IQAir
- Myanmar adjourns Suu Kyi hearing over internet issues
- India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest
- Hospital in Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence
- India to propose cryptocurrency ban
- Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Myanmar people protest against coup with tattoos
- Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves
- India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months
- New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for third straight year: IQAir study
- India widens coronavirus curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th day
- Funerals to be held for slain Myanmar activists as violence escalates
- Myanmar court adjourns Suu Kyi hearing over internet issues
- India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt 'violated'
Most Read
- BNP leader Moudud Ahmed dies aged 81
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Shakib, Shishir add third child to the family. It’s a boy
- How many people ex-ACC boss Iqbal Mahmood ‘let off the hook’, High Court asks
- Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records
- Abu Anas, economic editor of Financial Express, dies at 45
- Bangladesh logs 1,719 virus cases, 26 deaths in a day
- 3 COVID patients die after fire triggers evacuation at DMCH
- Bangladesh not considering fresh lockdown despite COVID case spike
- Bangladesh to enforce strict security, health protocols for book fair amid pandemic