Myanmar court adjourns Suu Kyi hearing over internet issues
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2021 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 01:46 PM BdST
A court in military-ruled Myanmar was unable to hold a virtual hearing on Monday for the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi due to internet problems, and the hearing had been adjourned until March 26, the head of her legal team said.
Khin Maung Zaw also said on a video message received by Reuters that he had been informed by authorities that the detained Nobel laureate was only permitted to be represented by two junior lawyers.
More stories
- Hospital in Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence
- India to propose cryptocurrency ban
- Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Myanmar people protest against coup with tattoos
- Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
- Digital media regulation sparks fears in India
- Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist
Recent Stories
- Hospital in Myanmar's Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence
- India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders
- Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tattoos
- Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
Opinion
Most Read
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- DGHS chief warns of looming danger as virus cases surge
- Four injured in Dhaka ‘girder launcher’ collapse
- Hasina asks Biman Bangladesh Airlines to improve service
- Counterterrorism chief Monirul Islam gets new assignment to lead Special Branch
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge 67% in a week
- Bangladesh logs 1,159 new virus cases, highest daily count in 10 weeks
- Barishal court throws out case against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports
- Hassan O Rashid joins Prime Bank as new managing director and CEO
- Protests as lawyer alleges RAB torture after arrest at Supreme Court premises