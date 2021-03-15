In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tattoos
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2021 08:12 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 08:12 AM BdST
People in Myanmar protesting the military’s seizure of power, which has sparked widespread violence in the country, have a new tool - coup-themed tattoos.
Some are opting to have “Freedom from Fear” or “Spring Revolution” written on their bodies, while others favour drawings of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s face or the movement’s three-finger salute.
These motifs have become increasingly popular since the junta seized power on Feb 1, tattoo parlours say. More than 80 people have been killed and 2,100 arrested in the crackdown by police and security forces on daily protests across the Southeast Asian nation, an advocacy group says.
“I felt like I lost my future when I heard the news on Feb 1. I feel so much in pain and I don’t want to get to forget that pain ever,” said a 23-year old woman at a parlour in Yangon, who did not want to be identified.
She said she was getting the message “Freedom from Fear” written on her body so she would never forget that pain and to show younger generations “how we got rid of this system.”
Many tattoo artists inked people for free in a show of solidarity in the days after the coup in early February. After reports that some of them were arrested, many parlours are trying to be more discreet even though they continue to offer steep discounts.
“They threatened us with the weapons. But our revolution won’t win if we have fear,” said the customer in Yangon. “So we must get rid of this kind of fear to prevail in our revolution.”
The leaders of the United States and some of its allies vowed on Friday to work together to restore democracy in Myanmar.
- Hospital in Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence
- India to propose cryptocurrency ban
- Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Myanmar people protest against coup with tattoos
- Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
- Digital media regulation sparks fears in India
- Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist
- Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tattoos
- Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
- India's digital media regulation sparks fears of curbs on press freedom
- Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist, five others
Most Read
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Four injured in Dhaka ‘girder launcher’ collapse
- Counterterrorism chief Monirul Islam gets new assignment to lead Special Branch
- DGHS chief warns of looming danger as virus cases surge
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge 67% in a week
- Hasina asks Biman Bangladesh Airlines to improve service
- Bangladesh logs 1,159 new virus cases, highest daily count in 10 weeks
- Hassan O Rashid joins Prime Bank as new managing director and CEO
- Barishal court throws out case against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports
- SEC to look into alleged misuse of Padma Bank funds