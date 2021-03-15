Home > Neighbours

Hospital in Myanmar's Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Mar 2021 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 10:27 AM BdST

A hospital in a suburb of Myanmar's Yangon city that was rocked by violence on Sunday received 34 bodies and 40 wounded people, the Myanmar Now media outlet said.

A rights group said earlier that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after unknown assailants torched several Chinese-financed garment factories there.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories