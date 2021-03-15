Hospital in Myanmar's Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2021 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 10:27 AM BdST
A hospital in a suburb of Myanmar's Yangon city that was rocked by violence on Sunday received 34 bodies and 40 wounded people, the Myanmar Now media outlet said.
A rights group said earlier that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after unknown assailants torched several Chinese-financed garment factories there.
More stories
- Hospital in Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence
- India to propose cryptocurrency ban
- Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Myanmar people protest against coup with tattoos
- Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
- Digital media regulation sparks fears in India
- Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist
Recent Stories
- Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tattoos
- Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
- India's digital media regulation sparks fears of curbs on press freedom
- Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist, five others
Opinion
Most Read
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Four injured in Dhaka ‘girder launcher’ collapse
- Counterterrorism chief Monirul Islam gets new assignment to lead Special Branch
- DGHS chief warns of looming danger as virus cases surge
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge 67% in a week
- Hasina asks Biman Bangladesh Airlines to improve service
- Bangladesh logs 1,159 new virus cases, highest daily count in 10 weeks
- Hassan O Rashid joins Prime Bank as new managing director and CEO
- Barishal court throws out case against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports
- SEC to look into alleged misuse of Padma Bank funds