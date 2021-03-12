Home > Neighbours

India to impose week-long lockdown in Nagpur as cases surge

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Mar 2021 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2021 03:21 PM BdST

India is set to enforce a shutdown of offices and shops in Maharashtra's Nagpur, making it the first major city in the country to return to a complete lockdown amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, the BBC reports

The week-long lockdown, which starts on Mar 15, will extend to adjoining areas of the district as well.

Maharashtra state, where Nagpur is located, has always been a COVID hotspot, with the highest number of active and confirmed cases in India.

On Mar 11, India reported its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since late December, with the western state of Maharashtra battling a fresh wave of infections, Reuters reports.

A total of 22,854 new coronavirus cases were reported in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said. It was the highest daily rise since Dec 25, according to a Reuters tally. Deaths rose by 126 to reach 158,129. Fatalities have been rising by a daily average of roughly 100 since early February.

India's overall caseload of 11.3 million - the world's biggest outside the United States - had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but increased public gatherings and travel are causing a spurt at a time when a majority of Indians have yet to be vaccinated. The figures are still well below September's peak of more than 90,000 a day.

Fresh outbreaks in Maharashtra forced officials to announce the lockdown - including a curfew and an order to shut most offices and shops - in the commercial and logistics hub of Nagpur from March 15-21.

Decisions on whether to impose curbs in other areas will be made in the next couple of days, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told reporters.

