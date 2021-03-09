Indian non-profit challenges new content regulation rules for news media
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2021 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2021 01:43 PM BdST
An Indian non-profit which runs an independent news website on Tuesday challenged in court the country's new rules that seek to regulate content on digital news media.
The so-called Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code was announced by New Delhi last month and is legally enforceable.
It also regulates big social media firms such as Facebook and Twitter.
In its petition in the Delhi High Court, the Foundation for Independent Journalism, which publishes 'The Wire' news portal, argued the rules formulated under India's Information Technology Act cannot govern online news media.
"It goes far beyond anything which can be acceptable in a democracy," Nitya Ramakrishnan, the Foundation's lawyer said during a virtual court hearing.
The rules lay a three-tier regulatory structure for news media including an oversight mechanism by the federal government, sparking concerns that it will curb the freedom of press to report independently.
The case will next be heard on April 16.
The rules are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to regulate online content including on social media and streaming platforms such as Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix.
- 9 dead in Kolkata blaze
- Trapped Myanmar protesters able to leave Yangon
- Indian ponds spring back to life
- Suu Kyi party official dies in custody
- India to prioritise vaccinations in areas with surging cases
- Grave of slain protester disturbed in Myanmar
- Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi
- UN envoy calls for action against Myanmar junta
- Indian non-profit challenges new content regulation rules for news media
- Firemen, cop among 9 dead in Kolkata blaze
- Myanmar protesters able to leave Yangon district after being trapped
- Preserve, revive, restore: Indian ponds spring back to life
- Protests erupt across Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody
- Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, vows to fight for rights of everyone in Bengal
Most Read
- Grameenphone stays on top after intense spectrum bidding war with Robi
- Bangladesh reports 845 new virus cases, highest in 8 weeks
- Ministry seeks two more years to complete Padma Bridge over coronavirus delays
- Firemen, cop among 9 dead in Kolkata blaze
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Government to text date for second COVID vaccine dose to mobile phones
- Gridlock at sea, and chaos ashore, as pandemic snarls trade network
- Tibet official urges China to start construction on Brahmaputra dam within year
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- BTRC holds an auction of unused spectrum