India asks states to prioritise vaccinations in areas with surging COVID-19 cases
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2021 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 10:48 AM BdST
India's federal government on Saturday asked local authorities to prioritise COVID-19 vaccinations in several districts of eight states including New Delhi that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, it said in a statement.
More than 60 districts across New Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Chandigarh, "continue to be of concern", the government said.
"These districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of (tests), increase in weekly positivity and low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases," it added, citing a risk of transmission to neighbouring regions.
India is the second worst-hit country from the coronavirus after the United States, with more than 11 million recorded cases and over 150,000 deaths.
The country began vaccinations in mid-January and at least 12 million health and frontline workers have received the shot so far. India aims to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.
The federal government statement said state officials have been asked to speed up vaccinations for "priority population groups in districts reporting higher cases" and focus on the critical districts.
- Grave of slain protester disturbed in Myanmar
- Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi
- UN envoy calls for action against Myanmar junta
- India's CJ urged to quit over rape remarks
- Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi
- While Delhi doctor battles COVID, her autistic sons pine
- India passes key vaccination milestone
- India's COVID vaccine wins over some sceptics
- Grave of slain "Everything will be OK" protester disturbed in Myanmar
- Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest
- UN envoy calls for action against Myanmar junta over bloodshed
- Women call for India’s chief justice to quit after he asked rapist to marry
- Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protests
- While Delhi doctor battles COVID, her autistic sons pine
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Hasina named among top three 'inspirational' women leaders in Commonwealth
- Shishir set to become first transgender to present news on TV in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Chaos strikes global shipping
- Bangladesh releases e-posters to mark Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech
- Bangladesh reports 10 new virus deaths, cases near 550,000
- Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycott
- World has not forgotten Rohingya, host Bangladesh: US Ambassador Miller