While Delhi doctor battles COVID, her autistic sons pine
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2021 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2021 01:14 PM BdST
An already challenging life combining full-time work as a doctor with mothering two autistic sons was turned upside down for Meenakshi Mourya when the pandemic hit India.
The country has the world's second highest recorded caseload of COVID-19 in the world after the United States and a shortage of healthcare workers puts a heavy burden on those there are.
For almost a month as cases spiked last year, Mourya said she could not spend time with her children as she worked long and gruelling hours treating a flood of patients.
"I was so emotionally down at that time...patients were dying in front of me," she said, visibly emotional as she spoke to Reuters in the home she shares with her husband, also a doctor, and their four and nine-year olds, who need help to eat and find it hard to communicate.
"I did not want them to see me, because when they see me, they will cry."
An anaesthesia specialist at Delhi's biggest public hospital, Safdarjung, Mourya's job was critical during last year's peak, when the Indian capital was recording around 7,000-8,000 new cases every day.
At home, her sons sat at the window, pining for her, she said. The lockdown meant their special education classes were halted too, putting extra pressure on their female carer.
"They were restless, uncomfortable, crying all the time, and waiting for me, sitting at the window ... sometimes in a very confused state, not eating well," Mourya said.
With more than 11 million recorded cases of COVID-19 and more than 150,000 deaths, India has seen cases rising again since early February. In Delhi, though, the virus is now under far better control, allowing Mourya more time with her kids.
They still cry when she leaves for work, often clinging to the window for hours, but when she comes home, she says she is now able to enjoy giving them the intensive care they need.
And there has been a bright spot in the family's ordeal: while the older son finds speech difficult, the younger one has begun using words, among them, 'Papa'.
- Clash over Myanmar UN seat averted
- US blocked Myanmar junta attempt to move $1bn
- After India jabs millions, its vaccine shows potency
- India treads gently on Myanmar
- Myanmar army tells UN it is ready to weather sanctions: envoy
- Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot 81pc effective
- Myanmar people's hopes can't be suffocated by violence: pope
- Kerala turns homes into 'mini-solar power stations'
- Clash over Myanmar UN seat averted as diplomatic revolt against junta widens
- US blocked Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1 bln New York Fed account
- After India jabs millions, its COVID-19 vaccine shows potency
- India treads gently on Myanmar despite escalating violence
- Myanmar army tells UN it is ready to weather sanctions, isolation, envoy says
- Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot 81pc effective, Indian firm's interim data shows
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- PM Hasina takes her first dose of COVID vaccine
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- US blocked Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1bn New York Fed account
- Bangladesh seeks to double vaccine purchases from Serum Institute of India
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh seizes 2kg of crystal meth ‘ice’ from Teknaf beside Rohingya camp
- Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in Dhaka after release from jail
- HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82