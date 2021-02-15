Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2021 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 11:24 AM BdST
Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the government said, as the country prepares to prioritise older adults in the next phase of its vaccination campaign.
Mexico is also expecting shipments to resume of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, with 494,000 doses due to arrive on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference.
Sunday's shipment amounts to about 42% of the 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine the country plans to import from India, in addition to packaging it locally, the government said.
Mexico and Argentina have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine for eventual distribution of 250 million doses in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.
Mexico was also in talks to host part of a phase III clinical trial for a Cuban COVID-19 vaccine, pending authorisation from health regulator Cofepris, Ebrard said, adding he hoped it would happen "very fast."
Mexico, which has one of the world's highest coronavirus death tolls, started vaccinating healthcare workers in December but struggled to hit its targets amid global shortages and delays of Pfizer's vaccine.
Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60, a group representing 12% of Mexico's 126 million people, between February and April.
"The vaccines are already available.... and they will not stop arriving so that the national vaccination plan does not stop," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at the news conference in the southwestern state of Oaxaca.
Latin America's No. 2 economy has so far received just 1,636,350 vaccine doses, according to government data, but has agreements for millions more, including for China's CanSino and the Russian Sputnik V. Mexico received the active ingredient for 2 million doses of the CanSino vaccine on Thursday.
- Indian arrests activist linked to Thunberg's movement
- Myanmar tightens laws on overnight guests
- Myanmar's 'Spiderman' joins protests
- Myanmar army hunts protest backers
- Myanmar may target free speech
- India falls behind on vaccinations
- Myanmar's military remits over 23,000 sentences
- Myanmar protesters rally at Chinese embassy
- Indian police arrest activist linked to Greta Thunberg's movement
- Himalayan rescuers recover more bodies as flash flood death toll rises to 50
- Hundreds of thousands protest in Myanmar as army faces crippling mass strike
- Myanmar army tightens laws on overnight guests as police hunt protesters
- Myanmar's 'Spiderman' joins anti-coup protests
- Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Plan to pump more money into Dhaka-Sylhet four-lane highway project than others
- Government has evidence of Zia’s link to Bangabandhu killing: minister
- Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 28 amid pandemic
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
- ‘It can’t go on like this,’ BCB chief Nazmul says after Test series loss to West Indies
- Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests
- Bangladesh rings in spring with hopes of ending pandemic woes
- Bangladesh crumble as West Indies win by 17 runs to sweep Test series