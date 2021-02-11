Myanmar anti-coup protesters rally at Chinese embassy
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Feb 2021 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 12:39 PM BdST
Hundreds of protesters opposed to Myanmar's coup demonstrated at the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Thursday accusing Beijing of supporting the military junta despite Chinese denials.
"Support Myanmar, Don't support dictators," read one placard in Chinese and English. One protester told Myanmar media: "Chinese ministers seem to be acting in a way to support the military coup."
The Chinese embassy made no immediate response.
Late on Wednesday, it posted a statement on Facebook dismissing reports on the internet of Chinese planes bringing in technical personnel, and said the only flights were regular cargo flights importing and exporting goods such as seafood.
The embassy's Facebook page was inaccessible on Thursday.
When asked about the rumours that China is sending equipment and IT experts to Myanmar, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he had not heard of it.
"There have been false information and rumours about China on issues relating to Myanmar," he said, reiterating that China was following the situation closely and hoped all parties would bear in mind national development and stability.
China has traditionally been viewed with suspicion in neighbouring Myanmar, where it has significant economic and strategic interests and has often backed Myanmar's position against Western criticism.
While Western countries have strongly condemned the Feb 1 coup, China has been more cautious - emphasising the importance of stability. Some Chinese state media referred to the army takeover as a "cabinet reshuffle".
China nonetheless agreed to a UN Security Council statement that called for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees and voiced concern over the state of emergency.
- Biden approves sanctions on Myanmar generals, businesses
- Families wait for news of missing after Indian floods
- Twitter blocks accounts in India
- Glacier burst: Drones draw blank in search for missing workers
- Myanmar anti-coup protests resume
- Dozens trapped in tunnel after India glacier burst
- First exports of India's Bharat Biotech shot likely this week
- India orders 14.5m more vaccine doses
- In Myanmar coup response, Biden approves order for sanctions on generals, businesses
- 'We are staying': distraught families wait for news of missing after deadly Indian floods
- Twitter blocks accounts in India as Modi pressures social media
- In Indian Himalayas, drones draw blank in search for workers missing in flooded tunnel
- Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed
- Dozens trapped in tunnel after Himalayan glacier's collapse, scores still missing
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 88
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Bangladesh to overshoot Padma Bridge Rail Link Project budget by billions for iconic stations
- ‘I feel perfect’, EU Ambassador Teerink says after taking COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh begins vaccinating foreign diplomats in Dhaka against COVID-19
- Australia, New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for T20 series this year