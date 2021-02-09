India orders 14.5m more COVID-19 vaccine doses as campaign expands
>>Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2021 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 02:58 PM BdST
India has ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and 4.5 million more of a homegrown one from Bharat Biotech, company representatives told Reuters.
Just the two shots have been used in what India calls the world's biggest immunisation programme to cover 300 million people by August, starting with healthcare and other workers to reach the elderly and those with existing conditions by March.
SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, had supplied 11 million doses for the inoculation campaign, which has covered 6.3 million front-line workers since it began on Jan. 16.
"The second order is already in place, it's for 10 million doses," an SII spokesman said, adding that the figure was part of the 100 million doses the company has agreed to sell to the government for 200 rupees ($2.74) each.
Bharat Biotech, which developed its vaccine with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has supplied 5.5 million doses. A Bharat Biotech spokeswoman said it was selling 4.5 million more.
India's drug regulator says SII's COVISHIELD vaccine is about 72% effective, while Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN’s last-stage trial results are expected by March.
The regulator is expected to approve Russia's Sputnik V and Cadila Healthcare's ZyCov-D vaccines in the next few months.
India's infections rose 9,110 in the last 24 hours to stand at 10.85 million, the world's highest tally after the United States, though they have fallen sharply from a mid-September peak of nearly 100,000.
The health ministry said a daily toll of less than 100 deaths over the last four days took the total to more than 155,000.
- India orders 14.5m more vaccine doses
- Dozens arrested as Myanmar protesters defy bans
- India ignored warnings of development risks
- Myanmar general repeats pledge of new election
- India child trafficking victims testify by video
- 12 dead in India glacier burst
- Australia calls for release of economist detained in Myanmar
- Glacier burst: rescuers search for 125 missing
- India orders 14.5m more COVID-19 vaccine doses as campaign expands
- Dozens arrested as Myanmar protesters defy bans and water cannons
- Before Himalayan flood, India ignored warnings of development risks
- US embassy in Myanmar says it received reports of curfews in 2 biggest cities
- Myanmar general repeats pledge of new election as thousands join protests against coup
- Child trafficking victims testify by video to quicken trials in India
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Bangladesh expands vaccine doses to citizens, aged at least 40
- UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots
- Global health officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after South Africa study rings alarm
- Bangladesh logs 316 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day
- Valentine's Day and COVID wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this one