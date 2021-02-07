India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2021 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 11:43 AM BdST
India's government urged states and union territories on Saturday to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations after a review found "substantial" room for speeding up the programme.
India started what it says in the world's biggest vaccination programme on Jan 16, aiming to reach 300 million people by July-August.
Twelve states and union territories have vaccinated 60% of their healthcare workers so far but many need to improve their performance, the government said after a review by the federal health secretary.
It said in a statement there remains "substantial scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per vaccination session."
India vaccinated about 3 million healthcare workers in the first two weeks of the campaign - an average of just over 200,000 a day - but will have to accelerate to meet its summer coverage target.
The government asked states to schedule all healthcare workers for vaccination at least once by Feb 20 and all frontline workers by March 6.
India, the world's most populous country after China, is relying on the CoWIN app to link beneficiaries with vaccines despite initial glitches in the software which slowed the vaccination programme.
India has officially reported more than 10.8 million infections, the world's highest after the United States, though its daily cases have come down sharply since a mid-September peak of nearly 100,000. The death toll is almost 155,000.
- Tractors, trucks block India's roads
- Myanmar junta extends social media blockade
- Myanmar junta blocks Facebook
- Fears of a pattern in Modi’s response to farmer protests
- UN chief vows global pressure to ensure Myanmar coup fails
- With social media solidarity, protesting Indian farmers win global attention
- Celebrities' comments on farm protests irresponsible: India
- G7 condemns military coup in Myanmar
- Tractors, trucks block India's roads as farm protests widen
- UN urges 'maximum restraint' as India farm protesters widen blockade
- Myanmar junta extends social media blockade as protests spread
- Myanmar junta blocks Facebook as opposition grows to coup
- Modi’s response to farmer protests in India stirs fears of a pattern
- UN chief vows to rally global pressure to make sure Myanmar coup fails
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- The psychology behind sibling rivalry
- Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban
- UN urges 'maximum restraint' as India farm protesters widen blockade
- Bangladesh logs 305 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day