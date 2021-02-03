G7 condemns military coup in Myanmar
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2021 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2021 01:42 PM BdST
The Group of Seven largest developed economies on Wednesday condemned the military coup in Myanmar and said it was deeply concerned about the fate of detained political leaders such as Aung San Suu Kyi.
"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning the coup in Myanmar," they said in a statement.
"We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media."
The G7 foreign ministers called on the military to end the state of emergency and allow unrestricted humanitarian access to support the most vulnerable.
"We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically-elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law," the G7 said.
"The November election results must be respected and Parliament should be convened at the earliest opportunity."
