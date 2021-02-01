Home > Neighbours

Myanmar state media unable to broadcast due to 'communication issues'

Published: 01 Feb 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 03:53 PM BdST

Myanmar state media MRTV is having technical issues and is unable to broadcast, the network said on Monday, just hours after the governing National League for Democracy party said leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures were detained.

"Due to current communication difficulties we'd like to respectfully inform you that the regular programmes of MRTV and Myanmar Radio cannot be broadcast," Myanmar Radio and Television said on a post on its Facebook page.

