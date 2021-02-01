Myanmar military rebukes foreign embassies, denies impeding transition

The army said in a statement posted on Facebook it "categorically denies" impeding the democratic transition and warned the diplomatic community "not to make unwarranted assumptions about the situation".

In a statement on Friday, Western nations including the United States and European Union urged the military to "adhere to democratic norms" and opposed "any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition".

Myanmar's army, known locally as the Tatmadaw, last week threatened to "take action" over last year's election, which resulted in a landslide victory for the ruling party led by Aung San Suu, saying it was fraudulent.