Myanmar military rebukes foreign embassies, denies impeding transition
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2021 12:22 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 12:22 AM BdST
Myanmar's military rebuked foreign embassies on Sunday for voicing concern over developments in the country, where threats from the army and fears of a coup have overshadowed the planned opening of parliament.
The army said in a statement posted on Facebook it "categorically denies" impeding the democratic transition and warned the diplomatic community "not to make unwarranted assumptions about the situation".
In a statement on Friday, Western nations including the United States and European Union urged the military to "adhere to democratic norms" and opposed "any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition".
Myanmar's army, known locally as the Tatmadaw, last week threatened to "take action" over last year's election, which resulted in a landslide victory for the ruling party led by Aung San Suu, saying it was fraudulent.
