Myanmar army says it carried out detentions in response to election fraud

Published: 01 Feb 2021 08:40 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 08:40 AM BdST

Myanmar's army declared a state of emergency on Monday as it said it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in response to fraud during last year's general election.

A video address broadcast on military-owned television said power had been handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

