In pictures: Myanmar army seizes power
Published: 01 Feb 2021 02:21 PM BdST
Updated: 01 Feb 2021 03:45 PM BdST
Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. As the military captured power, the United Nations led the condemnation of the coup, calling for the release of elected leaders.
-
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold signs at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan February 1, 2021. REUTERS
-
post of Myanmar's Kanbawza Bank (KBZ bank) announcing branch closures is seen in this screen grab obtained from social media on February 1, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE via REUTERS
-
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan February 1, 2021. REUTERS
-
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS
-
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS.
-
Supporters of Myanmar's military take part in a protest against Union Election Commission, the elected government and foreign embassies in Yangon, Myanmar, January 30, 2021. REUTERS
-
Buddhist monks, supporters of Myanmar's military, take part in a protest against Union Election Commission, the elected government and foreign embassies in Yangon, Myanmar, January 30, 2021. REUTERS
-
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. REUTERS
-
Myanmar's Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing salutes during the Martyrs' Day ceremony in Yangon on July 19, 2020.Ye REUTERS
-
Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi smiles after a meeting with Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende (not in picture) at Myanmar's Foreign Ministry in Naypyitaw, Myanmar July 6, 2017. REUTERS