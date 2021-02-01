China 'notes' Myanmar coup, hopes for stability
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2021 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 03:18 PM BdST
China said on Monday it had "noted" the military coup in Myanmar and hoped that all sides could properly manage their differences under the constitution and uphold stability.
"We have noted what has happened in Myanmar and are in the process of further understanding the situation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing.
"China is a friendly neighbour of Myanmar's. We hope that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately handle their differences under the constitution and legal framework and safeguard political and social stability," he added.
Last month the Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met military chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has now assumed power, during a visit to Myanmar.
Asked whether Myanmar had hinted there could be a coup during Wang Yi's visit, or whether China would condemn the coup, spokesman Wang reiterated his previous statement.
China has long played an important role in the former Burma, standing by the country during its previous time as a military dictatorship, but also working closely with Aung San Suu Kyi when she became leader.
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi has been detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.
China has strategic economic interests in Myanmar, with major oil and gas pipelines running through the country.
China is also pushing the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, a network - some of it existing and some planned - of transport and other projects passing through areas where ethnic minority factions often battle each other and government forces.
Fighting in northeastern Myanmar sometimes sends refugees fleeing over the border into China, to Beijing's anger.
- United States warns Myanmar over arrest of leader
- Events in Myanmar since Suu Kyi's party came to power
- Myanmar military rebukes foreign embassies
- Myanmar lawmakers undaunted amid political crisis
- Farmers’ protests: India cuts internet near Delhi
- Myanmar military allays coup fears
- India urged not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
- Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe
- India unveils budget in wake of COVID-19 slump, proposes doubling healthcare spending
- Myanmar army seizes power
- Bangladesh wants peace and stability in Myanmar after military coup
- West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
- Myanmar army declares one-year state of emergency after arrest of Suu Kyi
- Crisis in Myanmar after army alleges election fraud
Most Read
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- Private university student dies after alleged rape in Dhaka, three friends arrested
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi
- As virus variants spread, ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Declining infection rate drives hopes of curbing COVID spread in Bangladesh
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Bangladesh name five pacers in Test squad against West Indies eyeing overseas tours
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh