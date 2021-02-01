Bangladesh wants peace and stability in Myanmar after military coup

“Bangladesh firmly adheres to and promotes democratic ethos. We hope that the democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld in Myanmar,” the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday.

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy party in early morning raids.

“As an immediate and friendly neighbour, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar,” the ministry said.

“We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and have been working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh. We expect these processes to continue in right earnest.”

The coup derails years of Western-backed efforts to establish democracy in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, where neighbouring China also has a powerful influence.

A 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar drove more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh.

UN investigators have said Myanmar's military operation included mass killings, gang rapes and widespread arson and was executed with "genocidal intent".

In response, the United States imposed sanctions on Myanmar's powerful military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and three other military leaders in 2019 and several court cases in various international courts, including the International Court of Justice, are going on.